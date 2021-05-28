Philly data breach that impacted health employee emails also hit other departments

The City of Philadelphia has released an update on an investigation into a data breach that left some employee email accounts accessible to unauthorized individuals.

The incident, initially identified in March 2020, was the result of an employee’s email account that was exposed due to a phishing attack. The breach impacted people receiving services from the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, as well as Community Behavioral Health, a nonprofit contracted by the city to administer the behavioral health Medicaid program, HealthChoices.

The city’s investigation has revealed that the breach did impact other city employee emails in departments outside of DBHIDS, and that DBHIDS and CBH accounts were accessed without authorization between March 11 and Nov. 15, 2020. The investigation also showed that other city department emails were accessed from March 2020 to January 2021.