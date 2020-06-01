Facing one of the most unprecedented elections in memory, Philadelphia officials are trying to assure voters they’ll be able to get to polling places for Tuesday’s primary without interference, despite the global pandemic and ongoing civil unrest.

The good news: You won’t automatically get put in handcuffs for heading to vote after 6 p.m. should the city extend its nightly lockdown into Tuesday.

“Philly residents will not be arrested or prosecuted for going to or coming from voting tomorrow,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner. “No curfew is going to interfere with any voter going to the polls. Please do not let these circumstances dissuade you.”

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said her office is developing a contingency plan in the event that access to polling places — already reduced by nearly 80% by the pandemic — is hindered by ongoing protests or looting. That plan could involve relocating a polling location or funneling voters to another location, though details were scarce.

A steep decline had long been expected for in-person voter turnout, even prior to the protests over police brutality and institutional racism. More than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians have been approved for mail-in ballots.

The city’s top prosecutor said he didn’t think the unlawful activity would interfere with voters who still plan to vote in person.

“Philadelphia is a tough city,” Krasner said. “I don’t think any of the looters out there are trying to steal votes. I think they’re trying to steal clothes.”

But officials will still be carefully monitoring, watching for the usual array of voting concerns.