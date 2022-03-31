Below-freezing temperatures like Philly experienced Monday and Tuesday can freeze the tissue of flowers that have already bloomed, causing them to turn brown and limp when temperatures warm up again. The full impact of Philly’s freeze on the buds that were ready to pop won’t be clear for a few days. Some might die and fail to bloom — or, they could be fine.

“We’re just going to have to wait and see,” Aiello said. “We were on track for a really nice display this year. And then, you know — it’s so unpredictable. I mean, these temperatures are extreme.”

The trees near the Horticulture Center in Fairmont Park and at Shofuso — including an iconic Japanese weeping cherry — look like they fared OK, Polyakov said.

“Fingers crossed that the cherries in West Fairmount Park will bloom this weekend,” he said Tuesday. “But I won’t know for sure, for like two days. They could have gotten toasted.”

As the climate warms, a trend toward earlier blooms — but lots of variability

During a warm spring last year, the cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan peaked the earliest they have in 1,200 years of records — fitting into a trend of earlier bloom times that experts said was an indicator of climate change. Warmer winters can also cause cherry trees to bloom later, since they need a full month of chilly weather to properly “wake up” when it gets warmer.

Peak bloom dates are always subject to variation, tied to particular weather patterns of a given year, Polyakov said. But local experts agree there’s been a trend toward earlier spring blooms in the Philly region.

“When I came to this area in 1986, I would say the earliest cherries and earliest magnolias were [blooming in late March or early April],” said Andrew Bunting, vice president of public gardens and landscapes at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. “Then with global climate change and warming winters, it has been creeping back. At first it was like a day or two here — but now … it has been sped up by two to three weeks, which is a lot given it’s only been 30 years.”

Winter is the fastest-warming season across Pennsylvania and most of the United States. Philly’s average winter temperature has risen nearly 5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970.