Philly budget could have bigger surplus than expected

There is some good economic news for the city of Philadelphia.

The Quarterly City Managers Report shows Philadelphia could potentially have a year-end fund balance of $389.9 million. That’s $256 million higher than projected in the city’s revised five-year plan.

Harvey Rice, of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, said the good news comes from the city not filling all of its budgeted positions, as well as better numbers for the Business Income and Receipts Tax and Real Estate Transfer Tax.