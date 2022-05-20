City Council weighing citywide contract converting Philly street lights to LEDs

The news comes after the Streets Department shelled out roughly $23,000 in overtime pay to help clear a massive backlog of open service requests for broken streetlights.

The “bulk” of the complaints piled up after the department failed to renew an expiring city contract for streetlight repairs, said spokesperson Crystal Jacobs.

The backlog dates back to last July, and continued to grow until the city finalized a one-year contract with American Lighting & Signalization in October, at one point reaching 12,000 complaints, said Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams during a recent budget hearing.

As the city looked to negotiate a new deal, the department relied on an emergency maintenance contractor and in-house technicians, causing the backlog to build alongside safety concerns — for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, but also from residents fearful of broken lights fostering crime in their neighborhoods.

The department is now carrying roughly 300 open requests for streetlight repairs at any given time, said Williams. That’s thanks to the overtime pay, which is in line with what the department typically pays out for streetlight repair work over the course of four months. But Streets also backfilled positions left vacant by attrition to help complete repairs and close-out work orders part of the backlog, which Jacobs said typically sits between 200 and 500 complaints.

Additionally, ALS shifted some of its technicians to focus on repairs.

“Would we have spent the overtime if the contract had not lapsed? No. But it was necessary to do. We were fortunate that we were able to work out with the union a shift schedule, so we shifted our crews from day work to night work and so the amount of overtime was minimal,” said Montanez.