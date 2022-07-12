The Philadelphia Health Department has unveiled a new ad campaign designed to target the groups in the city that smoke the most.

Even though smoking is among the biggest killers in the city, Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said it’s often overlooked, especially as other health emergencies have taken the spotlight in recent years.

“Smoking contributes to the deaths of thousands of Philadelphians each year, about 3,700,” Bettigole said. “It’s not new, it’s not flashy, there’s no vaccine against it, so lots of people forget it is out there and continues to be one of our biggest killers.”

Ryan Coffman, tobacco control program manager for the city health department said the campaign is crafted to target the groups that smoke the most.

“Tobacco use rates remain higher for LGBT communities, veterans, individuals living with psychiatric illness and substance use disorders, and those working in the food, hospitality, and bar industries,” Coffman said.

He said some of the communities highlighted in this campaign continue to smoke at such elevated levels because of “perceptions both inside and outside these communities that tobacco use is common and even necessary.”

Camilla Al-Roka is one of those featured in the commercials. She is in the restaurant industry and said smoking is often the only time workers are able to get a break. She said she had a tough time stopping because it was considered normal in her industry

Al-Roca had a moment where she decided to stop smoking. “At one point I saw nicotine-stained water dripping down the side [of her car]. I was nauseated to think I’m putting this inside of my lungs.”