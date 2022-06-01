After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Odunde Festival — one of America’s biggest street festivals celebrating African-American culture — is returning to South Philadelphia for a week of festivities.

“Odunde will cover 15 city blocks, have two stages of live entertainment, and up to a half million people come to Odunde,” said festival CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez-West at a press conference on Tuesday announcing the event’s return. “Everyone is invited to Odunde. Odunde is for everyone.”

Fernandez-West’s mother, activist Lois Fernandez, helped found Odunde Festival in 1975, drawing from the new year’s traditions of Nigeria’s Yoruba people. The first Odunde Festival was carried out with $100 in neighborhood donations.

Now — nearly 50 years later — Odunde has become a cultural fixture for Philadelphia, drawing upwards of 400,000 people, and boasting an economic impact of $28 million.