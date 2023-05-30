Organizers are making final preparations for one of the largest African American street festivals in the country. This year’s 48th anniversary of the week-long celebration starts Monday, June 5 and culminates with the 15-block street festival on June 11.

Oshunbumi Fernandez-West is CEO of Odunde, following in her mother’s footsteps.

“Odunde is Happy New Year,” Fernandez-West said. “It was created by my mother in 1975, my mother, Lois Fernandez, and I was a year old. I’m 49 years old. I like to call Odunde my little sister.”