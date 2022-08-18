Philadelphia’s ‘First Responders Day’ aims to better relations during tough times

Bouncy houses, food, and first responders were aplenty during the sixth annual First Responder Appreciation Day at Clara Muhammad Square on Wednesday.

The event aims to encourage first responders to create relationships in communities with the hope of reducing violent crime in Philadelphia.

City Councilmember-at-large David Oh said in areas where events were hosted previously, the communities want “visible and responsive policing.”

“Even when there’s trepidation about, you know, what’s going to happen after I call the police, how are things going to go? But people are locked up in their houses,” Oh said. “They worry when her kids go out to play basketball or when someone has to go to work and stand at a subway station or at a bus stop. And now today, especially with just the wanton random murders, they want to see visible performance.”