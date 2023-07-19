Small amount of falling debris leads to I-95 SB lane closures in Pennsport

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A small amount of falling debris is leading to lane closures on I-95 in Philadelphia’s Pennport section.

This is happening on I-95 southbound at the 1500 block of South Front Street.

Two southbound lanes have been closed for several hours now as construction crews work to replace a cover plate that fell off.

This will be a temporary fix in order to reopen the road, with a more permanent fix coming later this week.