PennDOT is working with the property owner to make repairs, but Briggs said it’s “impossible” to know immediately if the smaller sinkholes are related to the one that appeared last week.

PennDOT has excavated the roadway, and will be using a “Flowable Fill” — a cement-based material that cannot be eroded — to fill in the damaged areas, Briggs said.

As PennDOT crew continue with repair work, officials are advising commuters to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard as a detour to access Northbound U.S. 202.