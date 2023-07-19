Dekalb Pike repairs continue — PennDOT finds more sinkholes on private property and closes southbound lane
PennDOT said they are filling the damaged area with a cement material that doesn’t erode.
Repair work continues on a section of Dekalb Pike in Upper Merion Township, where a sinkhole appeared last week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the northbound lanes once again on Sunday when they found a dip in the initially repaired pavement. Today, officials closed a lane between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road to conduct more sinkhole assessments and repairs.
Robyn Briggs, community relations coordinator for PennDOT, said on Tuesday that PennDOT workers discovered additional smaller sinkholes on a private property adjacent to the road.
PennDOT is working with the property owner to make repairs, but Briggs said it’s “impossible” to know immediately if the smaller sinkholes are related to the one that appeared last week.
PennDOT has excavated the roadway, and will be using a “Flowable Fill” — a cement-based material that cannot be eroded — to fill in the damaged areas, Briggs said.
As PennDOT crew continue with repair work, officials are advising commuters to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard as a detour to access Northbound U.S. 202.
