PennDOT assessing ‘pavement failure’ on Route 202 following sinkhole repair
A contractor will assess the area Tuesday to ensure repairs from a sinkhole last week will remain steady.
PennDOT says it will assess U.S. Route 202 in King of Prussia, also known as the DeKalb Pike, to ensure repairs made after a sinkhole opened last week won’t need to be readdressed.
The northbound lanes were closed again Sunday afternoon after an indention formed on the roadway. PennDOT said a contractor will assess the area on Tuesday to ensure repairs from last week’s closure will remain steady.
“We wouldn’t want something like that to open up again in case motorists are traveling along,” District 6 Community Relations Coordinator Robyn Briggs said. “That would be the worst case scenario. The least case would be possibly a huge pothole, but you also don’t want to encounter those either.”
Briggs said PennDOT is aware of a sinkhole on a nearby private property.
“They are not 100% sure yet if that is the contributing factor that has caused the closure yesterday, but it is something that will be investigated,” Briggs said.
Rain is forecasted for Tuesday, which Briggs said won’t affect the assessment, “as long as it’s not pouring rain.”
“Our crews could still get out there and assess as long as the situation is not dangerous for them,” Briggs said. “Right now, the roadway there, northbound, is closed. So any further damage happens, the roadways are already closed as it is. Of course, we won’t know any of that unless a future storm comes in and does do some more damage to the roadway.”
Last Monday, parts of East Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia were closed in both directions due to the large sinkhole that opened following to a broken water main. Pennsylvania American Water repaired the broken water main and filled the hole with the asphalt.
The reopening was initially delayed due to high temperatures preventing the asphalt from cooling properly.
