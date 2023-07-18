PennDOT says it will assess U.S. Route 202 in King of Prussia, also known as the DeKalb Pike, to ensure repairs made after a sinkhole opened last week won’t need to be readdressed.

The northbound lanes were closed again Sunday afternoon after an indention formed on the roadway. PennDOT said a contractor will assess the area on Tuesday to ensure repairs from last week’s closure will remain steady.

“We wouldn’t want something like that to open up again in case motorists are traveling along,” District 6 Community Relations Coordinator Robyn Briggs said. “That would be the worst case scenario. The least case would be possibly a huge pothole, but you also don’t want to encounter those either.”

Briggs said PennDOT is aware of a sinkhole on a nearby private property.

“They are not 100% sure yet if that is the contributing factor that has caused the closure yesterday, but it is something that will be investigated,” Briggs said.