Just as one Delaware County bridge reopens, another closes.

A recent string of storms further deteriorated the bridge carrying Smithbridge Road over Webb Creek, forcing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to shutter the Concord Township bridge.

Din Abazi, PennDOT’s District 6 bridge engineer, said the bridge was already in poor condition, but rain from a June storm undermined the bridge’s superstructure.

“The water comes through really fast, takes material with it, and creates undermining, which could create a stability concern,” Abazi said.

Nearly 8,000 vehicles travel across the 20-foot-long concrete span each day, but now traffic will be directed elsewhere.