This may come at no shock to locals, but Philadelphia’s traffic isn’t just some of the worst in the country, but ranks among the most congested roads in the world, according to a new study from Inrix.

The 2022 Inrix Global Traffic Scorecard ranks Philly eighth in the world for the most congested traffic, which is five spots higher than last year’s list — and beats out other major U.S. metropolises like Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington D.C.

The scorecard compared travel delays, collision trends, and last-mile speeds based on commuting patterns within each metro area observed. Commute times were calculated by looking at the time for people to get to and from major employment centers within an urban area from surrounding commuting neighborhoods.

It found that the average Philly driver spent roughly 114 hours in traffic in 2022. Time loss was calculated by analyzing peak speed and free-flow speed data for the busiest commuting corridors and sub areas as identified by data density.