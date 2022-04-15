Philadelphia school board member Maria McColgan resigns

Neither McColgan nor board president Joyce Wilkerson provided a reason for the resignation in their announcement.

“The Board greatly appreciates Dr. McColgan’s insights and contributions to the Board of Education, especially her leadership as Chair of the Policy Committee and her work on streamlining critical policies in support of our Goals & Guardrails,” Wilkerson said in a statement.

McColgan’s departure leaves the school board with two vacancies. Angela McIver, another early appointee, resigned almost a year ago and hasn’t yet been replaced.

The mayor’s nominating panel convened last week for the first time since December 2020, and is currently accepting applications for new members. The panel extended its application deadline from April 22 to April 29 on the heels of McColgan’s resignation.

“We are looking for dedicated, effective leaders to be champions for our city’s schools and student success,” Kenney said in a statement.