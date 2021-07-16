Philadelphia school board member Angela McIver resigns, effective immediately

This story originally appeared in Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Board of Education member Angela McIver announced her resignation, effective at the end of Thursday’s board meeting.

Neither McIver nor board President Joyce Wilkerson gave a reason for her exit or disclosed what she’d be doing next.

In 2018, McIver was one of the first nine members Mayor Jim Kenney appointed to the Philadelphia Board of Education. The board took over control of the district after the state-appointed School Reform Commission disbanded. McIver is credited with creating the board’s “goals and guardrails” initiative to focus on student achievement.