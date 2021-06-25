Two new student reps join Philly school board as nonvoting members

Philadelphia’s Board of Education has two new student representatives joining its ranks: Rebecca Allen, a rising junior at Central High School, and Armando Ortez, a rising senior at Northeast High School.

They’re joining on the heels of a tumultuous school year.

And in his remarks welcoming them to the board Thursday — which he called the “the best thing” he did all day — Mayor Jim Kenney noted that they’ll be starting their board work as the district prepares for yet another major shift: navigating in-person classes for the first time in many months.

“Across the city, our students’ lives have been radically changed by the pandemic and the challenges it created,” he said. “The student representatives will ensure that their peers’ voices are heard as we move forward, and as we build a better future for all of our children.”