Nine candidates recommended for three Philadelphia school board vacancies

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

A committee recommended nine candidates for three vacancies on the Philadelphia Board of Education during a sometimes tense public meeting Wednesday in which Mayor Jim Kenney was criticized for the selection process.

Speakers accused Kenney of holding private meetings and violating the state’s Sunshine Act. Kenney didn’t address the accusations during the public meeting. Kenney had no response for the accusations.

The city’s home-rule charter, however, requires the mayor to convene a 13-member panel to put forward candidates to fill board vacancies. The mayor then appoints board members with the advice and consent of the City Council. More than 80 people applied to fill the three current vacancies.

Kenney will select three names from among the candidates. He has until Dec. 26 to request additional names from the committee, if needed.

In recent weeks, student leaders from UrbEd and the Black Student Alliance have pushed for student representatives on the school board to have full voting rights. They held a press conference Tuesday about the issue, where they also demanded an open process in choosing members of the board.

“It’s no coincidence that the city’s predominantly Black, brown, poor and working-class citizens in the only school district in the Commonwealth are denied their democratic right to vote for their school board,” Lisa Haver, co-founder and coordinator with the Alliance for Philadelphia, said Wednesday. “The very fact that districts across the state elect their boards should be made clear to Mayor Kenney there needs to be as transparent and participatory a process as possible.”

The students have received some support from teachers and city leaders.