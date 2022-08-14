A parking authority worker told me that the cars most often belong to off-duty police working the bars. As you might expect, it’s hard to ticket an officer. I took a picture of three cars in the public right of way outside of Cavanaugh’s River Deck and was immediately approached and threatened.

Is the other side of the street an option? Not when there is construction completely blocking the sidewalks.

And southbound near the big box stores, the off-street bike path is closed with a chain link fence and a homeless encampment has taken over the area.

Philadelphia has a Complete Streets program, whose goal is to address “transportation options for all Philadelphians.” The office is planning – and has completed – long-range bicycle initiatives, but has no dollars allocated to pedestrian-only projects.

Further, the office is only responsible for transportation projects, not for maintenance. That’s why the brand-new bike path along Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive is already completely overgrown and difficult to use.

Successful transportation solutions require the three E’s – engineering, education and enforcement. The simple solution – as is the case throughout the city – is for businesses, construction companies, and their workers to learn about and maintain awareness of the needs of others who use the streets and sidewalks.

The Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia offers a good example of how to lead an education campaign based on their extensive advocacy for cyclists.

For now, though, the lack of access to dedicated areas for running and walking in the neighborhoods along the Delaware River force us onto city streets with their uneven cobblestone, traffic lights, congestion, and ever-present outdoor tables.

David Haas recently retired from his career as a consultant and project manager for major government financial and technical programs. He moved to Philadelphia 6 years ago and is active as a volunteer in community associations, non-profits, and the religious community.