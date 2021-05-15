Philadelphia pre-Ks could see millions in federal dollars. Parents and providers weigh in on how to spend it.

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

—

Child care providers have long struggled to stay afloat, amid narrow margins and a lack of teachers who are willing to work for low pay. Now early childhood advocates are hoping that an influx of funding could stabilize an industry hard hit during the pandemic, when many families pulled their children from community day cares.

With three federal relief bills signed and a White House proposal to provide free preschool for 3- and 4-year olds, the sector will see a significant boost, and that money could prove transformative.

“This is more than we’ve ever gotten,” said Mai Miksic, director of early childhood education policy for Public Citizens for Children and Youth, or PCCY. The funding, Miksic said, can help child care workers and allows the community “to think creatively about how to improve the child care system.” Advocates such as Miksic, along with parents and providers, are developing proposals for how the money should be spent.

Philadelphia has so far received about $86.8 million in federal coronavirus relief earmarked for licensed child care providers. The state got $1.2 billion more for child care as part of the most recent federal stimulus package, or the American Rescue Plan, and is tasked with determining how and where that money should go. Additionally, the School District of Philadelphia received $1.3 billion in COVID-19 relief, and some of that will be used for the district’s early childhood programming, officials said.

Biden’s latest proposal, outlined in the American Families Plan, unveiled during the president’s April 28 address to Congress, could shift the landscape even further. The White House says the proposal will benefit 5 million children and could save families thousands a year.

That federal plan reflects the same priorities the city “has been implementing through Philadelphia’s free PHLpreK program,” Heather Keafer, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Children and Families, said in a statement. The PHLpreK program, launched in 2017, funds five and a half hours of free prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year olds, mostly through a tax on sugary beverages. To grow that program, “federal investment is critical,” Keafer said.