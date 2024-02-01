Authorities capture man accused of taking gun from scene of fatal Philadelphia police shooting

Authorities have captured a man accused of taking a gun last week from the scene of a shooting inside a Philadelphia store that left a man dead and a police officer wounded.

Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, was arrested Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police said. He’s charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and a weapon offense. Court records were unavailable for these charges Thursday and authorities did not know if Quinones-Mendez has retained an attorney.

The shooting occurred Jan. 26, when two officers on routine patrol in the city’s Fairhill section entered the store and approached a group of men, authorities have said. Security video released by police shows two officers searching men for weapons before they wrestled 28-year-old Alexander Spencer to the ground and two shots rang out in a five-second span.