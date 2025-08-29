From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Change is coming to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Next year, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will launch a five-year strategic plan for the 5,000-plus-member police department.

The goal? Bethel wants to transform the department from a “paramilitary mindset” and move toward more of a service business model.

That paramilitary culture has been a part of departments in the U.S. for many years.

“It is a great model to be able to move men and women, but it also retards thinking outside of the box,” Bethel said.

To that end, the University of Pennsylvania will launch a new course that should help that process along, he said. Fifteen select members of the department’s senior leadership will be able to earn a master’s degree in criminology, tuition free. They will be followed by 30 officers in two additional cohorts.

The program was made possible by a $2.55 million grant from the Neubauer Family Foundation. The officers were chosen by a panel of senior leaders. Each had to submit their résumé and write an essay explaining why they wanted to participate.

“Part of the training is set up around criminology and police leadership,” Bethel said. “The men and women of the department are getting very good at being data-focused and using data to drive decision-making and deployment.”

The next step is developing them as leaders, he said.

“I think the goal of a program like this is to enhance their ability to think critically, to be able to use the research and apply it effectively,” Bethel said, “and how do you use it in the service of your community.”

He said he was grateful for the Neubauer Family Foundation and Penn for creating the course.