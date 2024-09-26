From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the MLB Playoffs next week after clinching the National League East Division, and with a roster filled with eight All-Stars, the Fightin’ Phils are looking to snatch the World Series title this “Red October.”

The Phillies clinched the NL East title Monday after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-2. They also clinched a first-round bye Wednesday after the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

Where to watch

Wild Card games for the National League start Oct. 1 and the Division Series begins Oct. 5.

Fans who want to watch the games at Citizens Bank Park should register for the chance to purchase tickets. Games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia for those unable to make it to the park.

All Wild Card Series games will be shown on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The NLDS and NLCS will be broadcast on FOX or FS1, while TNT Sports will simulcast the ALDS and ALCS on TBS, truTV and Max. The World Series will be broadcast on FOX, according to MLB.com.