The Phillies are headed to the playoffs: Here’s where and how to watch
The Phillies won their first NL East title since 2011. They head to the playoffs next week — here’s how to sign up for tickets and watch games.
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the MLB Playoffs next week after clinching the National League East Division, and with a roster filled with eight All-Stars, the Fightin’ Phils are looking to snatch the World Series title this “Red October.”
The Phillies clinched the NL East title Monday after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-2. They also clinched a first-round bye Wednesday after the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.
Where to watch
Wild Card games for the National League start Oct. 1 and the Division Series begins Oct. 5.
Fans who want to watch the games at Citizens Bank Park should register for the chance to purchase tickets. Games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia for those unable to make it to the park.
All Wild Card Series games will be shown on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The NLDS and NLCS will be broadcast on FOX or FS1, while TNT Sports will simulcast the ALDS and ALCS on TBS, truTV and Max. The World Series will be broadcast on FOX, according to MLB.com.
The Fightin’ Phils
The Phillies are anchored by solid performances this year. Kyle Schwarber has hit 38 home runs as of Sept. 26, leading the Phillies. All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is currently 10th in the league for batting average, posting a .294 hitting rate this season.
Also on the plate, two-time NL MVP, All-Star and first baseman Bryce Harper has chipped in 30 homes and 87 RBIs as of Sept. 26, and outfielder Nick Castellanos gave the Phils 22 dingers throughout the season.
On the mound, five Phillies pitchers were named All-Stars this year, including Zach Wheeler, who as of Sept. 26 is third with the lowest ERA (earned run average) throughout the league. Wheeler is also tied for fifth in most strikeouts.
The Phillies look to win their third World Series this fall after falling short in the 2023 NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In 2022, fans stormed Broad Street when the Phils won the NL Pennant after defeating the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia ultimately lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series in six games.
