Bohm ejected for spiking bat after strike call, as the Twins beat the Phillies

Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar retired slugger Kyle Schwarber and fanned Bohm to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh that preserved a 3-0 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

“He’s a fearless guy,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said of his reliever. ”That’s big-time stuff. Going in there, the crowd’s into the game, he goes at really good hitters and he beat them. He beat them today. I like giving him the ball.”

Sonny Gray tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings and Jordan Luplow homered.

The AL Central leaders bounced back from a 13-2 loss in the series opener to win the last two games and hand the Phillies their ninth shutout of the season. Gray (6-5) struck out seven and pitched into the sixth inning in his eighth straight start.

Gray allowed just two singles and otherwise quieted a Phillies’ offense that had hit 20 homers over the last eight games.

Yet after 80 pitches, that was enough for Gray.

It almost cost the Twins.

Griffin Jax allowed two singles and hit a batter to load the bases with one out and to send the Philly crowd into a frenzy. Thielbar got the call from the bullpen and the lefty got the left-handed slugger Schwarber to pop out. Thielbar then went to a full count on Bohm and caught him looking at strike three on a close call at the knees. Bohm spiked his bat like teammate Rhys Hoskins did after a memorable postseason home run last year, except his was in frustration, not excitement.

Bohm was promptly ejected by plate umpire Alex MacKay.

“We’re trying to win a game. Big spot,” Bohm said. “I felt like I did all I could do. I felt like the bat was kind of taken out of my hands. But it’s a bunch of humans out there. Mistakes happen and it is what it is.”

MacKay was serenaded by “Ump, you suck!” chants in the eighth.

The chants only grew louder after Thielbar struck out Harper to open the inning. Thomson was then ejected after a brief, calm — but impolite — discussion with MacKay.

“That’s the last job I’d want, being an umpire,” Thomson said. “I think it’s very difficult. He missed the call on Bohm, but we had other opportunities to get things done.”