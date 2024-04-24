NBA says Tyrese Maxey was fouled — twice — before turnover that led to Knicks’ go-ahead shot

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice before his turnover that led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo in the New York Knicks’ victory over the 76ers in Game 2, the NBA determined Tuesday.

In its Last 2 Minutes report, the league also said that 76ers coach Nick Nurse twice attempted to call timeouts that were “neither recognized nor granted by the officials” during the possession.

The furious 76ers planned to file a grievance regarding the officiating after falling into a 2-0 hole in the series following the Knicks’ 104-101 victory on Monday night.

The 76ers led by five points before Jalen Brunson’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining. The 76ers attempted to inbound the ball to Maxey, who was swarmed by both Brunson and Josh Hart. Maxey fell to the court and Hart grabbed the ball.