Eagles’ Isaiah Rodgers reinstated by NFL after yearlong gambling suspension

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended last season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, was reinstated Tuesday.

The league said Rodgers, 26, is cleared to participate in team activities, effective immediately.

The Eagles signed Rodgers in August 2023, two months after the Indianapolis Colts waived him. The Colts let him go shortly after the NFL suspended Rodgers and two other Colts players indefinitely for gambling on NFL games during the previous season.