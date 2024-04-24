Goaltender Ivan Fedotov signs a two-year, $6.5M deal with the Flyers after long journey to the NHL

Goaltender Ivan Fedotov signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Flyers on Tuesday, landing a short-term commitment in the NHL less than a month after joining the team and nine years after his complicated and secretive journey to Philadelphia began.

Fedotov made his long-awaited Flyers debut earlier this month after being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He was able to join the team after CSKA Moscow terminated his contract in Russia’s KHL.

The 27-year-old went 0-1-1 with a 4.95 GAA and a .811 save percentage in three games (one start) with Philadelphia this season.