When the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York City, residents self-quarantined in their apartments emerged on balconies and rooftops every evening at 7 p.m. to applaud, en masse, the front-line workers who were keeping the hospitals, grocery stores and pharmacies running.

“I like to think the 7 o’clock moment is more than celebrating workers. It’s celebrating survival,” said composer Valerie Coleman, whose new composition, “Seven O’Clock Shout,” will premiere this weekend by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

“We’re isolated during the day, and we’re not in contact with the outside world as we know it. We look forward to when we all lean out our windows, communicating what’s in our hearts at that moment,” she said. “It’s a powerful catalyst to base the music around.”

“Seven O’Clock Shout” was written and performed during the pandemic shutdown. The musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra have not gathered together in the same room since March 12, when they performed for an empty Verizon Hall. This new composition is designed to be performed together, in isolation.

Using an electronically generated MIDI mock-up of the piece, conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin filmed himself alone in his Montreal home “air-conducting” to nobody. That video was then sent to each member of the orchestra in their respective homes, along with the sheet music, where they individually recorded themselves playing their parts.

All those parts were then sent to the Orchestra’s sound editors, who edited and mixed them together into a single orchestral piece. That piece, “Seven O’Clock Shout,” will premiere Saturday as part of an online event, HearTOGETHER.

“There has been so much darkness in this moment,” said Orchestra CEO Matias Tarnopolsky. “We really wanted to have a beacon for the future, a moment of celebration and joy.”