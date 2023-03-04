Museum for Art in Wood introduces Philly to the Islamic mashrabiya screen

The Museum for Art in Wood in Philadelphia’s Old City exhibiting artist interpretations of a traditional Islamic architectural element: the mashrabiya.

A mashrabiya is a screen, often seen in exterior windows or as a way to partition interior rooms, made of intricately assembled pieces carved from wood. Like Islamic mosaic tiles, the mashrabiya represent patterns of interlocking shapes that can be both beautiful and geometrically puzzling.

They are often seen in mosques, palaces, and wealthy homes throughout the Middle East and North Africa, but rarely seen in Western cities.

Jennifer-Navva Milliken, executive director and chief curator at the museum, commissioned six international women artists from North African and Middle Eastern countries to make works based on mashrabiya screens. The artists originate from Tunisia, Morocco, Pakistan, Egypt, and Gaza.

“I really wanted to take an object that’s renowned in one part of the world, or in one tradition, and use it as a way to celebrate the way the craft, design, and architecture influence and inspire artists,” she said. “We’re spanning across centuries and traditions and languages. That’s a universal story.”

Nadia Kaabi-Linke, from Tunisia now based in Berlin, made a piece derived from the seminal Egyptian novels, “Cairo Trilogy,” by the Nobel Prize-winning writer Naguib Mahfouz. The artist’s work is based on the mashrabiya in the fictional home of al-Sayyid, a conservative religious Muslim who does not allow his wife Amina to leave the house.

“This book became such an important book in the whole imaginary of the Arab world that when you want to speak of a figure of a despotic, controlling husband, you say, Si al-Sayyid,’” said Kaabi-Linke. “And of a very kind, very feminine, and into her traditional role as woman, you would say, ‘Amina.’”