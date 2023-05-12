Cherelle Parker has said in public forums and mayoral debates that her public safety plan is about more community policing, which would include hiring more police officers but also providing financial support for grassroots anti-violence organizations. She also supports police being able to stop individuals when they have suspicion that a crime may occur.

“I am unapologetic about being able to use every legal tool to make our public safety and health our number one priority,” she said. “We can have zero tolerance for any misuse or abuse of authority for law enforcement while embracing community policing.”

Amen Brown said that he would support involuntary removal of individuals panhandling in front of businesses if voluntary measures do not dissuade them.

“We are not going to allow individuals to set up shop and just solicit or even just sleep in front of the businesses,” Brown said.

On tax reform

All candidates said they would support tax reform but vary in their strategies to achieve it. Some want to study the topic first with yet another tax commission while others aim to restructure the tax system to support small business. Other candidates are worried about cutting city wage taxes and business taxes too swiftly, which they say could force the city to trim back services.

“I will continue the reductions in the wage tax and do believe that we need to lower the business income and receipts tax,” Rhynhart said. “We need changes in that tax structure in order to grow small business, grow entrepreneurship in Philadelphia. So it is a priority for me.”

Domb said he was tired of businesses being double taxed, that is, taxed on both net income and gross receipts. He promised to reduce the business income taxes to zero.

“We have the highest taxes for businesses [among major cities],” he said.

Gym suggested that it’s too soon to commit to cutting any specific taxes but instead proposed a new commission to review all city taxes.

“I would establish a new commission on tax equity and growth, a comprehensive review of existing taxes, and make significant recommendations to streamline our taxes, propose and create new subsidies and incentives in our priority areas,” Gym said. “I am much more interested in easing the number of taxes that small businesses are subjected to, expanding exemptions, establishing opportunity and equity funds, which can specifically target access to capital for Black and brown and diverse businesses.”

Jeff Brown said that he’s interested in lowering the business tax and employee wage tax but that it’s more important to get individuals who are underemployed into the workforce and grow the tax base.

“The real tax relief comes from getting people back on their feet and working in good paying jobs,” he said. “And so the actual path to becoming more competitive in our tax structure is to help people get good jobs.”

Beyond that, Jeff Brown said he’d like to close legal loopholes where major corporations significantly reduce their city tax burden.

DeLeon said that the Philadelphia tax system is broken.

“The city wage tax has long been considered a very strong factor in driving businesses and residents away from the city,” he said.

DeLeon said he wants to change the state’s uniformity clause so the city can impose a higher tax rate on commercial properties than is levied on residential homes.

“And use that tax to offset the potential revenue loss through lowering wage, business income and receipts taxes,” he said.

Oh said he’d support a phased-in approach to tax cuts because inflation has meant that even to keep existing city services, the city must spend more.

“We can’t do everything at once,” he said. “The mayor can’t simply cut taxes either, that is up to the council.”

“If we want to see a more aggressive reduction in wage and BIRT and other business taxes, we have to increase the amount of property taxes and real estate taxes that we can recoup,” Parker told the Philadelphia Business Journal in April. “You can’t do that if you’re not increasing the number of homeowners in the city of Philadelphia.”

Amen Brown said it’s about providing more resources to small business owners.

“We’re going to make sure we have a system in place to help small businesses drive up traffic, help them with their marketing and managing and branding,” he said. “These are things that I didn’t have when I started out as a small business owner.”

On bureaucracy

All candidates said that the city’s systems were antiquated and difficult to navigate, and there’s a need to streamline how residents and businesses interact with the city. Some candidates want to stand up new offices citywide so individuals don’t have to trek downtown, while others want to leverage technology and build application trackers.

Rhynhart wants to oversee an office for small business.

“I plan to have a senior official in the Mayor’s Office responsible for being the contact, for having a small unit, an office being the point of contact for businesses to navigate their issues while we are working on fixing the bigger issues between the departments which are causing this slow service level, lack of responsiveness to businesses to deal with their issues,” she said.

Domb proposed a dashboard so businesses can see in real-time the status of applications with the city. He also said there should be standard time frames for how long a process should take.

“We should streamline all the services of the city and tie in timeframes. You need a zoning change? It’s 90 days,” he said. “Work backwards with the timeframe and then figure out how we can make it more efficient. You can’t have people with small entrepreneurs waiting on the city for six months to a year. You’ll kill their business.”

Gym said she would invest more budget in the city’s commerce department and bring the department services back in-house rather than subcontracting the work out.

“The kind of the things that many of the businesses are dealing with right now cannot be managed by an external actor,” Gym said. “You’ve got to actually have someone in City Hall coordinating those conversations, addressing cleanliness around corridors and directly engaging on things like abandoned property.”