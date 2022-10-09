Philadelphia International Unity Cup: USA beats Liberia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia Unity Cup Finals were held on Saturday evening at Lincoln Financial Field.

“It is a the real football, I mean it’s European football,” said Silvana Cela, from Huntingdon Valley.

Before the game a parade was held and a naturalization ceremony took place on the field.

It was a matchup of Liberia, a long time winner, versus United States.

“They’ve been in all 6 finals if they win this will be their fifth in a row,” said Bill Salvatore, Unity Cup Director.

“All of our guys come from various backgrounds,” said Dean Giovanopoulos, Head Coach, Team USA.

Players say they have enjoyed meeting people from all other nationalities along the ways

“It was a great opportunity to learn more about different cultures and different teams we played as well,” said Nick Sarver, from Lancaster Pennsylvania, playing for USA.

“A lot of Liberians this is our sport this is what we love of course the world loves soccer but Liberia really really loves soccer too,” said Anthony Allison, from Newark, Delaware, playing for Liberia.

The city’s Parks and Rec Department holds the international soccer tournament to unite immigrant communities around Philadelphia. In its 6th year, 48 countries and are now represented. That’s around 1200 players.