Local group wants to change negative stereotypes of inner city youths

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At 17, Andre Simms was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for attempted murder. He spent eight of those years incarcerated at several Pennsylvania Correctional facilities.

Simms is on a mission to save young people in this city from what he calls an oppressive judicial system.

In 2021, he started DayOneNotDayTwo to change how young people are often portrayed in the media.

“We are more than suspects and we’re damn sure more than victims.” Simms said.

It’s part of a movement to heal the community through creative expression while allowing young people to speak their truth.

He told WHYY that many are seen as criminals and suspects who cause destruction and chaos.

But that’s not the case.

“Many young people are making strides and defying the odds everyday,” Simms said.

He said DayOneNotDayTwo is building a youth led intergenerational movement to heal through creative expression and build narrative power.