It’s a technical workforce training program to supplement an otherwise traditional college degree, said Dr. Paul Brandt-Rauf, dean of the School of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems.

“Typically in academia we are siloed in academic disciplines, which is fine because those academic disciplines — many of them are relevant — for these jobs,” Brandt-Rauf said. “But they are not packaged in the same way as to teach these individuals so when they come out directly they can hit the ground running.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb already supports Drexel’s existing cooperative training program where it hosts students during six-month stints and pairs individuals with mentors at the company.

As the cell and gene therapy industry continues to grow — it’s projected to add thousands of new jobs in the Philadelphia region.

Brandt-Rauf says there’s already a nucleus of companies dedicated to cell and gene therapy in conjunction with academic research.

“What’s been missing to a large degree has been workforce development,” he said.

As a former physician, Brandt-Rauf says he pitches work in a laboratory to prospective students this way: it’s the difference between helping 100,000 patients over a lifetime as a practitioner or ability to change the lives of hundreds of millions of people with new drug discovery.

“You may never see patients but you will know that you’ve helped many more lives,” he said.