Survey of Philly artists shows worry over finding work, space and money

The main hurdle artists face is accessing information for opportunities to work and exhibit work in Philadelphia, according to a survey conducted by City Councilmember Rue Landau.

The online survey conducted last fall shows that the top three concerns among artists living and working in Philadelphia are finding funding, finding space and finding out about work opportunities.

“When the University of the Arts shut their doors and displaced so many artists, students and faculty, I thought it was really important for us to do a survey — that has not happened before — to find out what artists want and need in Philadelphia,” Landau said. “What’s working for them and what’s not.”

The report issued Monday makes clear that the survey’s findings should not be considered comprehensive or definitive. The online questionnaire was available to anyone who chose to complete it. Of the 354 respondents, most were visual artists (49%), 25–44 years old (65%) who identify as a woman (50%).