Survey of Philly artists shows worry over finding work, space and money
The survey by Councilmember Rue Landau was launched in the wake of the closing of the University of the Arts.
The main hurdle artists face is accessing information for opportunities to work and exhibit work in Philadelphia, according to a survey conducted by City Councilmember Rue Landau.
The online survey conducted last fall shows that the top three concerns among artists living and working in Philadelphia are finding funding, finding space and finding out about work opportunities.
“When the University of the Arts shut their doors and displaced so many artists, students and faculty, I thought it was really important for us to do a survey — that has not happened before — to find out what artists want and need in Philadelphia,” Landau said. “What’s working for them and what’s not.”
The report issued Monday makes clear that the survey’s findings should not be considered comprehensive or definitive. The online questionnaire was available to anyone who chose to complete it. Of the 354 respondents, most were visual artists (49%), 25–44 years old (65%) who identify as a woman (50%).
Below the top three concerns of funding, space and access to opportunities, the respondents listed other concerns such as housing, health care and marketing.
“Artists here are scared,” wrote an anonymous respondent. “With the schools and galleries closing, and the perception that the city government doesn’t care about or value small businesses and artists, we are all talking about whether we should leave or even quit the arts.”
The majority of respondents — 60% — said they have no plans to leave Philadelphia, but when asked how optimistic they are about their future as an artist in the city, the results were split: 49% said they are confident in their future here, while 36% said they are not.
Some artists see bright spots in Philadelphia, with organizations that offer artists support and resources to further their careers, including Fleisher Art Memorial, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Da Vinci Art Alliance and InLiquid.
Landau plans to use the results of the survey to develop services to address artists’ needs and concerns. Top of mind is the closure of the University of the Arts and the future use of its Center City real estate.
The fate of UArts’ nine properties currently rests with a bankruptcy court. While outside the powers of City Hall, elected officials can use what influence they have to support particular uses of those properties.
State Rep. Ben Waxman, whose district contains UArts, has hosted a hearing for testimony from former UArts students and faculty. State Sen. Nikil Saval, whose district also includes UArts, has been outspoken about his support of maintaining art spaces downtown.
“The sale of [UArts’] campus should prioritize buyers that will safeguard the UArts legacy and uphold a comprehensive vision for the Avenue of the Arts as a nexus of creative expression, collaboration, and education for generations to come,” Saval posted recently to Instagram.
The sale of one of UArts’ buildings, the Arts Bank at Broad and South streets, to a private developer who offered the highest bid was challenged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which favored a sale for a lesser amount to a performing arts organization, the Lantern Theater. A final decision by the bankruptcy judge is pending.
Landau, who had been a housing advocate in her previous role as an attorney, is looking at how UArts’ buildings can benefit artists’ needs.
“I’m very interested in the distinction between meeting low-cost studio space and low-cost housing, and how we can help to bridge that gap,” she said. “How we will be able to keep the University of the Arts buildings up and down our wonderful Avenue of the Arts’ artist spaces.”
