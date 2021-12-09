Classic holiday events come to stages in Philly and the ‘burbs including a musical Christmas tribute to an influential duo.

Delaware Shakes is celebrating the Bard with a holiday production they’re billing as a ‘potluck’ of performances. Featured actors Newton Buchanan, Rachel O’Hanlon Rodriguez, Izzy Sazak and Emily Schuman from the Del Shakes artistic squad are performing short pieces, including monologues, stories, and poetry inspired by Shakespeare. Peter Vitale of Minneapolis’ Ten Thousand Things Theater and musician/actress Ximena Violante are special guests for the production.

Heidi Schreck’s two-time Tony-nominated play “What the Constitution Means to Me” comes from Broadway to Princeton this fall for a limited engagement. The play is based around Schreck’s real-life experiences traveling around the country as a teenage Constitution debate champion, and how the document impacted four generations of women in her family.

Classically trained viola player Wilner “Will B.” Baptiste and violinist Kevin “Kev Marcus” Sylvester, aka Black Violin, are joined by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes to perform selections from their albums “Give Thanks” and “Take the Stairs.” After winning “Showtime at the Apollo” in 2005, Black Violin became a sensation, performing over 200 shows a year. Last year, “Take the Stairs” earned them a Grammy nod. Their goal: to defy stereotypes around what classical musicians should look and sound like.

What: Live concert

Live concert Where: Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St.

Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St. When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m. How much: $39 – $59

Originally created to honor a beloved music teacher, Tuba Christmas has grown into an international event, expanding each year since its first performance in 1974. The annual gathering of horn players — that includes the sousaphone, euphonium, and baritone — brings holiday cheer to people around the world. In 2018, the Kansas City Symphony set the Guinness world record with 835 musicians. In Philly, the free performance moves to Cherry Street Pier this year.