Whether you’re easing on down the road or dancing in the streets, this weekend is packed with ways to celebrate culture, music and community. Start with “The Wiz,” the groundbreaking Broadway revival at the Academy of Music that brings the Emerald City to Philly through June 15. Meanwhile, on Friday, Delaware offers up ShakesBeer in the Park, where you can toast the Bard with a flight of brews and a night of laughs. Over at the Kimmel Center, The Philadelphia Orchestra wraps up its season with a grand finale concert Friday and Saturday, featuring cello sensation Sheku Kanneh-Mason. In South Jersey, native daughter Halsey brings her theatrical “For My Last Trick” tour to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Saturday, alongside indie darlings Alvvays and Hope Tala. Saturday’s Wayne Music Festival and Northern Liberties Music Fest both deliver deep lineups of local and national acts, while Philly Sketchfest keeps the jokes going across multiple venues through June 14. Sunday marks 50 years of Odunde, the African and African American street festival that takes over South Street with music and food.

Delaware

ShakesBeer In The Park

Where : Fort DuPont Pavilion 2546 Colter Road, Delaware City, Del.

: Fort DuPont Pavilion 2546 Colter Road, Delaware City, Del. When : Friday, June 6, 7 p.m.

: Friday, June 6, 7 p.m. How much: $25 – $35

Shakespeare would likely have approved of this event that combines iambic pentameter with adult beverages. DelShakes actors will perform the lighter side of the Bard while local brewery Bellefonte provides a three-beer, or spiked seltzer, flight. Light food options, along with dessert, will be available for sale.

New Jersey

Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, June 7, 7 p.m. How much: $31 and up

Jersey girl Halsey heads close to home to promote her most recent release, 2024’s “The Great Impersonator.” Now, the Edison-native’s fifth tour as headliner, the For My Last Trick tour, has two acts, both inspired by the classic children’s book “Alice in Wonderland.” At each stop on the 31-date schedule, Halsey performs a surprise song from her lengthy catalogue. Canadian indie pop band Alvvays and British singer-songwriter Hope Tala join her in Camden.

Special Events

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Where : Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st. streets

: Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st. streets When : Thursday, June 5, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, June 5, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The semiannual street fest takes over Baltimore Avenue in University City, with deals, meals and steals. More than 50 local vendors will be outside with discounted items, including $1, $3 and $5 specials. Kids’ activities, live performances and restaurant specials are also part of the stroll. Since its 2010 debut, the stroll has only gotten bigger, so get there early!

Toll the Bell

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, June 6, 1 p.m. bell ringing begins, other events follow

: Friday, June 6, 1 p.m. bell ringing begins, other events follow How much: Free

On Friday, the city will honor victims of gun violence with the annual bell ringing that uses sound to mark the lasting impact of the many lives lost. Organized by PennLive Arts in collaboration with numerous community and faith-based organizations, this initiative uses the symbolic act of bell ringing and sounds to prompt reflection and inspire action. For the first time this year, local artists were commissioned to add their perspective. Ruth Naomi Floyd will perform “Echoes: Shattered Flesh and Breathless Souls,” and Omar’s Hat offers “Omar’s Blues” and “On Our Way, a Celebration of Life,” blending music and message to honor victims and advocate for change.

Seventh annual Havertown Irish Festival

Where : Havertown School District Administration Building., 50 E. Eagle Road

: Havertown School District Administration Building., 50 E. Eagle Road When : Saturday, June 7, noon – 8 p.m.

: Saturday, June 7, noon – 8 p.m. How much: Free

It’s time for the wearin’ of the green at the seventh annual event. Celebrate Irish culture with live music and dance on two outdoor stages with performances by the Emerald Isle Dance Academy, Runa, The Screaming Orphans and more. More than 70 artisans will be on-site, and a kids’ fun zone will provide the little ones with activities all day long. Proceeds benefit the Kelly Center for Music, Arts and Community.

Spring Family fest

Where : Central Green @ The Philadelphia Navy Yard, Rouse Blvd.

: Central Green @ The Philadelphia Navy Yard, Rouse Blvd. When : Saturday, June 7, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, June 7, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The Navy Yard finally gets to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its transformation from an industrial hub to a mixed-use space. The party had to wait, though, as an earlier date was rescheduled due to rain. Attendees can expect a live performance by OTC Collective, food trucks, family-friendly fun, including a giant Jenga, an appearance by the Phillie Phanatic and a beer garden for 21 and up attendees.

Bacon, Beer, Bourbon & Country Music Festival

Country music has gained a foothold in Philly, a town that is traditionally much more into R&B, hip-hop, jazz and indie rock. This festival adds elements to make the live performances even more attractive with bacon, beer and bourbon, the essential three B’s of country music, along with Beyoncè. (JK, but she is getting rave reviews on her Cowboy Carter tour.) Your tickets, depending on tier, include the booze, but not the food. Kids are welcome with an adult and must also have a ticket. Dogs, alas, are not.

Elfreth’s Alley Day 2025

Where : Elfreth’s Alley, 126 Elfreth’s Alley

: Elfreth’s Alley, 126 Elfreth’s Alley When : Saturday, June 7, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, June 7, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $11.20 – $62.20

Step into history at Elfreth’s Alley Day 2025 — a Philadelphia tradition since 1934. The annual open house, also known as Fête Day, offers an opportunity to tour the interiors of the 18th- and 19th-century homes lining America’s oldest continuously inhabited residential street. Historical reenactors, fife and drum bands and even a cash bar are part of the day. But the appeal is in the lovingly preserved homes, with residents providing the guided tours.

Disability Pride Philly Party

Where : North Apron City Hall to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: North Apron City Hall to Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

People with disabilities can party too, and that’s what they’re going to do Saturday. This year’s parade and party, organized by Disability Pride Pennsylvania, celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. This free, family-friendly celebration starts with the parade from City Hall to the Parkway, where a day-long festival includes live DJs, guest speakers, accessible games and activities, face painting and giveaways, a sensory-friendly zone and multiple food trucks.

Odunde Festival

Where : South Street from 15th to 25th streets

: South Street from 15th to 25th streets When : Sunday, June 8, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, June 8, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

When Lois Fernandez conceived of Odunde 50 years ago, she likely had no idea how long the annual celebration would last. But one of the country’s largest African and African American festivals reaches the half-century mark this year through the effort of Oshumbumi Fernandez-West, Fernandez’s irrepressible daughter. A full week of activities dedicated to sharing information about the African diaspora concludes with the 15-block-long festival. Over 100 vendors will be on South Street and the fest’s adjacent blocks. This year’s headliners are hip-hop icons Doug E. Fresh and Rakim.

Open Streets

Where : 13th Street from Chestnut to Locust/Sansom Street from 12th to Juniper and Drury Street.

: 13th Street from Chestnut to Locust/Sansom Street from 12th to Juniper and Drury Street. When : Sundays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29

: Sundays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29 How much: Free, pay as you go

If you’ve ever wished that Center City had more car-free places to wander, shop and eat for four consecutive Sundays in June, you’ll have your wish. The annual promotion, put on by the Center City District with support from the Midtown Village Merchants’ Association and the city of Philadelphia, transforms nearly six blocks into a car-free zone, with food, drink and retail discounts and expanded street seating. This will allow pedestrians the chance to move freely downtown instead of having to cautiously navigate intersections. We think that’s worth celebrating.

Arts & Culture

‘On My Deen’

Where : Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

: Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When : Friday, June 6 – Saturday, June 28

: Friday, June 6 – Saturday, June 28 How much: $18 – $38

Set in West Philly during the spring of 1962, the story follows Faye Ann, a young woman who has recently joined the Nation of Islam. Her best friend, Michael, harbors deeper feelings for her, but their differing views on religion, politics and even pie recipes create a rift between them. As decades pass, personal and societal changes continually bring them together and pull them apart. Written by Antu Yacob and directed by Amina Robinson, this production is the first installment of The Philly Cycle, a three-part series spotlighting underrepresented communities in Philadelphia.

‘Small Ball’

So there’s a journeyman basketball player named Michael Jordan — no, not the one who invented sneaker culture and oh, yeah, won multiple NBA championships — who finds himself playing in an international league with the Lilliput Existers, a team from the island of Lilliput featured in “Gulliver’s Travels.” Whimsical storytelling, anyone? Commissioned and co-produced by 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey, the production examines themes of identity, ambition and belonging using comedy and music.

‘Franklin’s Key’

Where : Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St.

: Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St. When : Thursday, June 5 – Sunday, June 29

: Thursday, June 5 – Sunday, June 29 How much: $35 – $68

What happens when you mix sci-fi with Philly history, including its most accomplished figure in Ben Franklin? Well, you get this new production. Two brilliant high school students set out to determine whether or not Franklin could really control the weather, as the British once feared. Well, the power of imagination means Franklin’s weather technology is real, and the students are entrusted to protect it, if they can find it in the bowels of the city’s historic landmarks. Pig Iron Theatre Company expands on its innovative theater productions with the help of Skylar Fox, who crafted illusions for the Broadway run of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

‘The Wiz’

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Through Sunday, June 15

: Through Sunday, June 15 How much: $34 and up

Let’s ease on down the road to the Philly staging of the iconic musical. Based on “The Wizard of Oz,” this is the Broadway musical that led R&B vocalist Stephanie Mills to worldwide fame when it first opened in 1975. Its groundbreaking all-Black cast set a precedent for future multicultural productions, from “Jelly’s Last Jam” to “Hamilton.” Now it’s coming through Philadelphia for a two-week run on its first national tour in four decades.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

Where : Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut St.

: Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut St. When : Friday, June 6, Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Friday, June 6, Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

This weekend, the oldest outdoor fine art show in the U.S., dating back to 1928, takes over Rittenhouse Square. The open space transforms into an open-air gallery featuring over 140 artists from across the country. The artists represent a variety of art forms from oil paintings and watercolors to sculptures, ceramics and mixed media pieces.

‘Alibi: An Agatha Christie Story’

Where : Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa.

: Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa. When : Through Sunday, June 15

: Through Sunday, June 15 How much: $15 – $64

If you’re a fan of classic whodunits, this production brings to life Christie’s iconic detective, Hercule Poirot, as he investigates the mysterious murder of Sir Roger Ackroyd in a quaint village setting. The twists keep coming in this stage adaptation of one of mystery icon Agatha Christie’s popular books. Pro tip: The show has a runtime of approximately two hours and 45 minutes, but only one 15-minute intermission, so pace preshow eating and drinking accordingly.

Juneteenth: Celebrating Literacy & Artistic Freedom

Where : Athenaeum of Philadelphia, 219 S. Sixth St.

: Athenaeum of Philadelphia, 219 S. Sixth St. When : Saturday, June 7, noon

: Saturday, June 7, noon How much: Free, with registration

In celebration of next week’s Juneteenth holiday, illustrator E.B. Lewis, known for bringing over 80 children’s books to life with his expressive watercolor illustrations, will discuss his life and career and the need for increased representation in children’s literature. His work includes Natasha Tarpley’s “I Love My Hair” and “Everywhere Beauty Is Harlem: The Vision of Photographer Roy DeCarava.” Select artworks will be available for purchase.

Food & Drink

Boozy Tea

Where: Aqimero, 10 Ave. of the Arts

When: Saturday, June 7, Sunday, June 8, (also Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, Saturday, Aug. 9, Sunday, Aug. 10) reservations start at noon until 2:30 p.m.

How much: $125 per person

Looking to elevate your brunch game? Aqimero’s Boozy Tea offers a vibrant, Latin-inspired take on the traditional teatime experience. This experience features teapot-sized cocktails, a four-course tasting menu by Chef Richard Sandoval, and a live DJ spinning Latin beats. Reservations are available for groups up to six and are required to attend.

Wellness

Pause

Where : Penn Museum, 3260 South St.

: Penn Museum, 3260 South St. When : Saturday, June 7, 9:30 – 4:30 p.m.

: Saturday, June 7, 9:30 – 4:30 p.m. How much: $155

Led by wellness facilitator Dr. Hava Rose, this daylong retreat offers a blend of guided journaling, interactive workshops and communal activities designed to help you reconnect with yourself and others. After the tone is set to create a welcoming space, participants can choose two activities to focus their now relaxed energies on, including the Botanical Alchemy Dye Workshop, AfroDance Wellness, Tea Blending and Sound Bath Meditation. When that’s done, you should be floating on a communal wave of good chi, hopefully more at peace than when you walked in.

Comedy

Philly Sketchfest 2025

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Saturday, June 14

: Through Saturday, June 14 How much: $12 and up

This 16th annual festival transforms Philadelphia into a sketch comedy haven, featuring over 35 troupes from across the U.S. and Canada. Performances will take place across multiple venues, including the MacGuffin Stage at the Adrienne Theater, Plays & Players Skinner Studio and Sawubona Creativity Project. Participating acts include The Chris and Paul Show, Ghost Girl, Swiftie 101 and Brick Penguin. Tickets can be purchased for the entire festival or for individual events.

Napoleon Dynamite Live

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Thursday, June 5, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, June 5, 7 p.m. How much: $65 and up

In 2004, “Napoleon Dynamite” was a film about a quirky, socially awkward teen living in Idaho who helps a new student in his campaign to be class president. Over the years, it’s become a cult favorite. Its stars are coming to Philly to screen the movie for diehard fans. Jon Heder, who plays Napoleon, Pedro actor Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries, who plays Uncle Rico, will be on hand to ask all your burning questions and to take some pics. If you’re someone who loves the film, this is your chance to meet the guys who made it happen.

Music

Northern Liberties Music Fest

Where : Liberty Lands, 913 S. 3rd St.

: Liberty Lands, 913 S. 3rd St. When : Saturday, June 7, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, June 7, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free

Organized by the Northern Liberties Neighbors Association, the semiannual music fest celebrates the neighborhood with a lineup of local acts. Since it’s Northern Liberties, you know food will be involved as well. Participating artists include Ken Ulansey, Rev Chris and Les Garçons Crasseux, and Solomon Dub. While the event is free, it’s a fundraiser for the association, so organizers say they’d love it if you “chipped in.”

Philadelphia Orchestra: The Grand Finale

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, June 6, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m.

: Friday, June 6, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m. How much: $62.72 and up

Under the baton of Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, this final performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 2024–25 season features award-winning prodigy Sheku Kanneh-Mason performing Shostakovich’s emotional Cello Concerto No. 1. The program also includes works by Saint-Georges, Prokofiev and Mozart, an impressive group of composers for the coda, if you will, to the current season. If you’re attending Saturday’s performance, stick around for the Young Friends after-party.

Wayne Music festival

Where : N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, Pa.

: N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, Pa. When : Saturday, June 7, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, June 7, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free

The 10th annual festival transforms downtown Wayne into a buzzing hub of music, food and community energy. With three main stages and an additional venue at 118 North, the festival boasts a comprehensive lineup of over 35 national and local acts. Headliners include The Ocean Blue, Black Joe Lewis, Karina Rykman and Wild Pink. Along with the music, there are more than 75 restaurants and vendors, family-friendly activities for the kids and beer gardens for the adults. After the festival, the Honey Island Swamp Band performs at the festival afterparty at 118 North. The fest is free, but the afterparty is ticketed.