Where : Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.

: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. When : Friday, June 27, 7 p.m.

: Friday, June 27, 7 p.m. How much: Free with registration

Florida-based brothers Malcolm, 23, and Umoja, 20, honed their musical talents in a performing arts high school. Now they’re a professional duo who combine their talents on violin with a drummer and DJ to play reggae, pop and original compositions with their own dynamic flair. Their stage presence earned them the Emerging Artist under 21 award at the International Reggae & World Music Awards. The duo’s latest single, “Vivaldi Rock,” is out now. The event is pay what you will, with proceeds going to the Black Violin Foundation. The duo heads to Delaware for a free show in the outdoor amphitheater.

New Jersey

Fifth annual Flair Dance Festival

More than 25 choreographers will bring a diverse lineup of dance styles, from ballet to jazz, contemporary and hip-hop, to the fifth annual showcase. Individual and group performances from all age groups are a highlight of the celebration, with the tagline of “create, connect, inspire.” After the show, a party with a DJ, photo booth and cash bar extends the event and the tribute to choreographers and dancers.

Special Events

Gospel on Independence

Where : Independence National Historical Park, 599 Chestnut St.

: Independence National Historical Park, 599 Chestnut St. When : Friday, June 27, 7 p.m.

: Friday, June 27, 7 p.m. How much: Free

If you love gospel music, you already know Marvin Sapp, the Grammy-nominated gospel powerhouse whose franchise hit, “Never Would’ve Made It,” has gone through many life challenges. Even if you don’t, here’s your free chance to find out why he’s a stalwart on many playlists, gospel or otherwise. He’s the headliner at this year’s Wawa Welcome America gospel concert, along with several local choirs, so bring your lawn chair — just don’t expect to spend much time actually sitting in it.

Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta 2025

Where : JFK Plaza Love Park, Arch Street

: JFK Plaza Love Park, Arch Street When : Saturday, June 28, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, June 28, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

El Concilio’s annual celebration moves to Love Park after years at the Great Plaza on Penn’s Landing, which is now closed due to construction. It’s appropriate for the 2025 theme of kinship, which recognizes the intersectionalities among people of color in the region. The event honors diverse roots with the Parade of Hispanic Flags, performances by Bonilla Baile Folklòrico and reggaeton superstar Ivy Queen, along with a lineup of food trucks and artisans showcasing Latino-owned businesses. Families can enjoy the PECO Kids Zone with book giveaways, while adults can browse a beer garden. All proceeds support El Concilio’s Scholarship Fund, which helps empower first-generation students and local families.

USA Army Band’s “Pershing’s Own” & Fireworks

Where : Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd.

: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd. When : Saturday, June 28, 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

: Saturday, June 28, 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. How much: Free

The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” founded on Jan. 25, 1922, takes its name from Gen. John J. Pershing. It remains the U.S. Army’s premier ensemble, performing at events ranging from presidential inaugurations and state funerals, including JFK’s in 1963, to national and global tours and Wawa’s Welcome America. One of the U.S. Army’s seven ensembles, its repertoire includes patriotic staples, “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” “The Liberty Bell March” and “Stars & Stripes Forever,” as well as a contemporary favorite in the “Firework” medley, based on Katy Perry’s hit song. The post-performance fireworks start approximately at 9:30 p.m.

We Are One Kickball Tournament and Vendor Fair

Where : Von Colln Memorial Field, 2200 Pennsylvania Ave.

: Von Colln Memorial Field, 2200 Pennsylvania Ave. When : Saturday, June 28, 1 p.m.

: Saturday, June 28, 1 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Hosted by the Fairmount Sports Association, in partnership with the We Are One Foundation, the inaugural charity event supports inclusive programming for individuals with special needs. The event features mixed‑ability kickball teams with neurotypical and neurodivergent players across three fields, alongside kid-friendly attractions like a sensory/cool-down zone, arts and crafts, face painting, temporary tattoos and a soccer zone. Local vendors and sponsors will be on-site, and food and drinks will be available throughout the day.

B[l]ok Party

Where : Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St.

: Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St. When : Sunday, June 29, noon – 4 p.m.

: Sunday, June 29, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The repurposed Bok Building is an example of what can happen when city resources are reimagined for the benefit of the community. Once a vocational high school, the Bok Building now houses more than 150 artists and small businesses, a restaurant and a rooftop bar. The ninth annual b[l]ok party celebrates the achievement with local dance groups, live performances from artists including Batala Philly, and Nuuxakun and family-friendly bouncy house, arts and crafts and a fire-truck demo. Vendors drawn from the Bok Building community will join popular local food trucks, including Babalouie BBQ and Pink’s Cold Treats, at the event.

Arts & Culture

From Paris to Provence: French Painting at The Barnes

If you can’t make a trip to France this summer, the Barnes is helping France come to you. This new exhibit showcases how the diverse landscapes of Paris, Normandy, Brittany and the South of France inspired the works of late 19th- and early 20th-century masters. The exhibit is composed of 50 works by artists, including Monet, Renoir, Manet, Van Gogh, Cézanne, Modigliani, Soutine, de Chirico and Miró. Barnes founder Albert C. Barnes is credited with popularizing the work of impressionist and post-impressionist artists in the U.S., acquiring many of their most important works. On Sunday at 1 p.m., join curator Cindy Kang for a virtual and in-person discussion about how she juxtaposed certain pieces so observers can view them through a fresh lens.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Where : People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pa.

: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pa. When : Through Sunday, Aug. 3

: Through Sunday, Aug. 3 How much: $47 and up

It started as an indie movie in 1960, notable mostly because of an appearance by a young Jack Nicholson. But it morphed into a musical in 1982, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and a Grammy Award–winning score by Alan Menken, the duo behind Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.” A movie adaptation with Steve Martin followed in 1986. The dark comedy tells the story of Seymour, a florist whose life changes after he cultivates a singing plant with an appetite for blood. Under the direction of Molly Rosa Houlahan, this summer-long run on the Haas Stage promises a fresh take on the cult favorite, complete with themed preview nights, including Pride Night, Ladies’ Night and post-show talkbacks.

Fourth annual Sweet Juice Fest

Where : The Farm at Awbury, 6336 Ardleigh St.

: The Farm at Awbury, 6336 Ardleigh St. When : Saturday, June 28, 1:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, June 28, 1:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish; kids 5 and under are free.

On Saturday, the arboretum will become a safe space for a one-day immersive arts and music gathering, where artists and performers who are queer, trans and people of color provide interactive art installations, tarot and astrology “witching” corners, line‑dancing lessons, a DIY fashion station and more creative projects. Co-founders Mel Harris, Katie Hackett and Shona Carr got together to create an inclusive festival rooted in creative expression, not commercial gain. Speedy Ortiz, Shy Godwin and Fist City are scheduled to perform, among others. This year’s theme is Quantum Contact, acknowledging the totality of a universe we don’t know everything about.

Bucks-Mont Pride Festival

Where : Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown, Pa.

: Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown, Pa. When : Sunday, June 29, noon – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, June 29, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Pride Month is winding down, but it’s not over yet. At this festival, two suburban counties come together to celebrate their LGBTQ+ communities. Hosted by The Welcome Project PA!, this free, rain‑or‑shine event incorporates Bucks and Montgomery counties under one inclusive roof. DJ Triiish is spinning all the uplifting anthems along with performances from headliner Jakeya Limitless, Yari, the Positive Movement Drumline and Philly Cheer Elite. Yoga sessions by Invert Your World are on the schedule to encourage wellness and stillness. Food vendors, artisan booths, family-friendly activities and community organizations are part of the day as well. But smoking is not, as the event is entirely tobacco-free.

Food & Drink

Five Points Night Market

Where : Cottman Avenue & Rising Sun Avenue

: Cottman Avenue & Rising Sun Avenue When : Thursday, June 26, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Thursday, June 26, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Flavorful and festive are the relevant adjectives for the latest Night Market, which brings together food trucks, local vendors, live performances and fun activities for all ages in the Northeast. Like all Night Market events, food is the focus, but this one is part of the Welcome America event series leading up to the Fourth of July. You can enter to win free tickets for front row seats to the concert on the Parkway as well. Pitman, New Jersey native and LGBTQ+ advocate, Laura Cheadle + The Girls will perform.

Under the El Bazaar

Where : North Front Street from Palmer to Cecil B. Moore

: North Front Street from Palmer to Cecil B. Moore When : Saturday, June 28, noon – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, June 28, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

You know the song “Under the Boardwalk,” by The Drifters, which celebrates summer fun down the shore, but here in Philly, we can party under the el tracks. On Saturday, North Front Street transforms into a pedestrian-only hub for the day, featuring local vendors offering handmade goods, upcycled fashion and wellness products, alongside pop-up performances, face painting, balloon art and kid-friendly fun. Local eateries LMNO, Percy Street Barbecue, The International Bar and Evil Genius Beer Co. bring outdoor seating and special menus, in an event celebrating both Fishtown and Pride Month.

From Our Hands Food Festival

Where : Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catherine St.

: Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catherine St. When : Sunday, June 29, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Sunday, June 29, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Fleisher Art Memorial is the venue for a free, rain‑or‑shine festival spotlighting Philly’s local Asian and Asian‑American restaurants, chefs, food artisans and cultural creators. Hosted by Roots to Table, the Asian Food Collective and AAWPI, the event aims to uplift Asian food stories and build community around them. A diverse group of local vendors includes those selling food, crafts and handmade items, while Asian-led nonprofits and artists will also be on hand. Journey to the West is also hosting a panel discussion with some of the city’s notable Asian chefs, community organizers and small business owners. Live performances will end the day.

Music

Paul Simon