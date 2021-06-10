Personal data from Pa. contact tracing calls still online despite assurances it had been secured

Personal information collected during coronavirus contact tracing calls in Pennsylvania is still available online in a document accessible to anyone with a link, Spotlight PA has learned, more than a month after the company responsible said the data had been secured.

The information, contained in an active Google spreadsheet, includes the names of people who were potentially infected with the coronavirus, along with their dates of birth, phone numbers, counties of residence, and notes related to their test status or other personal information.

The entries are dated Oct. 22, 2020, to Nov. 10, 2020, and identify approximately 66 people — many of them minors, according to the birthdays listed. The link to the sheet was provided to Spotlight PA as part of a cache of links that included call scripts used by contact tracers, training materials, and other resources.

Insight Global — the company the state Department of Health awarded a $23 million, federally funded emergency contract in July to conduct tracing — did not respond to requests for comment.

Health department spokesperson Barry Ciccocioppo said the department was unaware the additional link was active and was investigating.

The spreadsheet, which remained active as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, is associated with the Google Drive account of a former employee of Insight Global. Reached Wednesday, the employee said she was unaware the information had been stored in her personal account.