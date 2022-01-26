Chesco limits COVID-19 contact tracing amid high community spread

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Chester County health officials are shifting priorities after COVID-19 incidence and percent positivity rates more than doubled over the past four weeks.

The county said it will focus more efforts on testing and vaccinations, and stop contact tracing for the community at large. It comes as many contact tracers across the Philadelphia region report being overwhelmed by the recent surge driven by the omicron variant.

“Community spread is so high that the public health practices, meaning what we do during contact tracing and the information that gives us, which then leads to communicating formally about quarantining, is no longer effective — nor is it practical with the volume of community spread,” County Health Director Jeanne Franklin said.