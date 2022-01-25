How contact tracers keep up with the surge in COVID-19 cases

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Tonia Bullard has been a contact tracer in Philadelphia since 2020, and she’s never been as busy as she is now.

“This time, it’s been probably the largest surge that I can remember since I’ve been working here,” she said.

Bullard still finds the job rewarding: telling people who tested positive when they can return to work, when their children can go back to school, and how they can prevent spreading the coronavirus to other people.

Late last year, Philadelphia, along with Pennsylvania as a whole and the rest of the country, started to see a spike in cases. As a result, contact tracers have to prioritize calls, because it’s now impossible to call everybody who tested positive, said James Garrow, director of communications for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The city, like Montgomery County and the state of Delaware, is prioritizing contact tracing calls to prevent the virus from spreading among children at schools and daycare centers, and among people at risk who live together, such as in nursing homes.