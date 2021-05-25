After citing privacy law, Pa. backtracks and discloses wasted vaccine details

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

After refusing to release details about wasted coronavirus vaccine, citing a decades-old disease prevention law, the Wolf administration has reversed course and made public how many doses have been discarded by providers and why.

The data shows just 0.18% of more than 10 million doses given to hospitals, pharmacies, and other providers through May 21 were not used.

Of the 18,644 discarded doses, providers reported spoilage as the cause in more than 37% of cases. Spoiled vaccines typically include those that have expired or those that were not stored at the correct temperature due to conditions like equipment failure, state health officials said.

The new data claims a state prison in Schuylkill County spoiled the most doses — 2,695 — out of the 624 providers listed. But when contacted by Spotlight PA, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said there had not been any spoilage at the facility, SCI-Mahanoy.

The information was submitted prematurely and the corrections department is working to amend the health department’s report, said the spokesperson, Maria Bivens.

The confusion stems from an April 5 issue with a backup generator, causing a refrigerator storing vaccines to lose power for several hours, Bivens said. A report was submitted to the health department; however, Johnson & Johnson, the vaccine manufacturer, reviewed the incident and determined that the vaccines were viable.