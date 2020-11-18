People distrust contact-tracing apps: Can a new approach help?

“There’s a difference between being reactive and being proactive,” said the app’s primary developer, Carnegie Mellon math professor Po-Shen Loh. “The standard paradigm only tells you after you’ve already been exposed, at which point the main purpose of the app is no longer [to give you] any way to do something about it. It’s mainly to help protect everybody else, which by the way, we should still do. But when you think about the incentive structure, our app actually aligns [with] natural incentives [for self-preservation].”

The newer version of NOVID, unveiled this summer, anonymously tracks COVID-19 and reports infections among those in users’ social circles and the people they interact with.

The app’s new design uses a chart to display the number of infections by varying degrees of proximity to the user. For example, those who come into direct contact with the user belong to the user’s first degree of separation. People who interact with those contacts comprise the user’s second degree of separation, and so on.

Loh said the developers have found that people are more willing to use such pre-exposure notification.

“Even if you are a really selfish person and you don’t care about anyone else,” he said, “it is to your great benefit to find out [your risk of infection] before COVID gets all the way to your contacts, as it’s coming into your contacts’ contacts. ”

Loh likened NOVID to a radar system “where we show everyone how far away COVID is striking from them.” Users can then decide whether to take measures such as wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, or sheltering in place.

Loh noted that economists have inquired about how that shift in mentality, where people no longer feel compelled to completely eliminate or ignore the risk of infection, could help to reopen the economy.

“If you were trying to drive at night and there were no headlights, then it would be so dangerous,” Loh said. “You’d have to tell everyone, ‘Please drive at two miles per hour because you can’t see anything. [But] once there are headlights, you can go at 65.’”

With about 90,000 users so far, the app has been deployed at Carnegie Mellon, Georgia Tech, Grand Valley State University in Michigan, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. Local, state, and national governments across the globe have also inquired about the technology, according to Loh.

But he encouraged people to use standard contact tracing apps, too, to help combat COVID-19 on multiple fronts.