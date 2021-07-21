As unrest continues in that country, many Cuban Americans and immigrants living in the Philadelphia region are showing their solidarity by hosting rallies and spreading awareness through social media.

Cuban flags waved in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday as more than a dozen people gathered to support the demonstrations happening in mainland Cuba. The protest was organized through the Facebook page Cubanos en Philadelphia.

Protesters dressed in red, white, and blue held signs and banners calling for freedom and the end of oppression while chanting “Viva Cuba Libre,” and “libertad.” Others had the trending #SOSCuba written on their signs. More rallies, caravans, and fundraisers are being planned across Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia’s protest came one week after people had flooded the streets of Cuba in the largest mass demonstration the country has seen in decades. Protesters boldly denounced their government in an effort to push for political change.

Acosta, a Cuban immigrant who lives in the Philadelphia region, was visiting the island when the protests broke out last week. While no demonstrations were going on in the area she was in, Acosta said she quickly became aware of them happening elsewhere across the country.

“I was there on Sunday with my family having lunch and then phone calls came in right away saying, ‘Hey, people are protesting in the streets, please be careful.’ Everybody was concerned that this was a situation — a dangerous situation,” she said. WHYY News has agreed to withhold Acosta’s last name because she travels to Cuba several times a year for work and to visit family and she fears retribution.

Acosta said she often brings food and medicine to her community when she visits.

“Regular antibiotics, regular painkillers. You cannot find those in the hospitals or in the small neighborhood clinics. So people are really, really suffering right now,” she said. “To get food is very, very difficult. You have to sit in line or stand in line for hours.”

Cuban people dealing with food shortages and high prices have grown frustrated by the government’s continuing to spend money investing in hotels and other facilities to attract tourists.

The protests were also fueled by the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases on the rise and a slow vaccine rollout.

While the country had some of the lowest infection rates last year, Cuba now has the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America. Hospitals are strained as they face ventilator and medicine shortages and a rising number of patients.