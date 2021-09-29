Philly Haitians, members of City Council slam Biden’s border policies

Biden has since condemned the action of Border Patrol in the photo, calling it “outrageous” while vowing that the agents will face consequences for their actions. The administration suspended the use of agents on horseback and agents involved are on administrative leave pending an investigation. However, his administration has not changed its stance following criticism that the deportations violated both U.S. and international asylum law.

That response was seen as inadequate, and immoral, by the crowd that gathered in Philadelphia Tuesday. Amid drumming and chants of “Reparations not Deportations,” the group called on the federal government to change current policy, which expels Haitians at the southern border without providing a legal process to enter the United States.

They also wove in history, from the previous presidential administration all the way back to the Haitian revolution, to point out all of the times Haitians have faced violent expulsion when trying to seek refuge in this country. In the 1970s, the U.S. refused to grant political asylum to Haitians seeking refuge during the dictatorship of Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier. In the 1980s, U.S. immigrant enforcement began intercepting boats of Haitians coming to the U.S. and turning them back. In the 1990s, American officials imprisoned 12,000 Haitians at Guantanamo Bay.

Advocates said Biden’s actions have especially stung because the president had campaigned on repealing Trump’s border policies.

“It feels like a betrayal to have President Biden stand up these policies,” said council member Jamie Gauthier, who highlighted her own Caribbean immigrant heritage. Her mother is from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We did not fight like hell under the last administration just to see another Democratic administration continue these same cruel and inhuman practices,” said council member Helen Gym. A resolution will be introduced in council on Thursday condemning the President’s actions, she said.

Philadelphia is home to about 8,800 people who were born in Haiti, according to Pew’s Philadelphia Research and Policy Initiative, with that number growing significantly since 2000.

All of the speakers demanded that Biden roll back a policy known as Title 42, which was enacted by President Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Named for a section of the 1944 Public Health Safety Act, it allows Border Patrol to turn away “certain persons who potentially pose a health risk” during a public health emergency.

Based on this policy, U.S. immigration enforcement has expelled more than 750,000 people from the southern border since January, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This enforcement has undercut the U.S. asylum process, and applicants must be physically within the country to quality and begin the process.