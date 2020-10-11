Donate
Pennsylvania sees most virus cases in 6 months amid testing increase

Coronavirus testing site

Employees operate a testing center at a Walmart Supercenter in Elizabethville, Pa. (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

Pennsylvania reported its highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in six months Saturday amid increased testing.

The Department of Health said Saturday that another 1,742 people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the highest case count since the 1,751 recorded April 10. As of Oct. 9, the 7-day average of daily tests was 14,688, compared with a 7-day average of 7,242 tests as of April 10, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Saturday’s total brings the statewide total to 171,050, officials said. Another 36 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic began to 8,344. Of those deaths, 5,551 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, officials said.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf said he was “very concerned” about the rising numbers but added that the state was in a much better position to handle the virus than it was at the outset of the pandemic. Health officials have cited increased spread among college and university students.

