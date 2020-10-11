Pennsylvania sees most virus cases in 6 months amid testing increase

Saturday’s total brings the statewide total to 171,050, officials said. Another 36 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic began to 8,344. Of those deaths, 5,551 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, officials said.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf said he was “very concerned” about the rising numbers but added that the state was in a much better position to handle the virus than it was at the outset of the pandemic. Health officials have cited increased spread among college and university students.