As coronavirus restrictions continue to ease, Wolf says he’ll meet face-to-face with press starting Friday

This story originally appeared on PA Post.

Dauphin County, home to the state Capitol and many state government offices, is one of eight counties in Pennsylvania that is expected to move from the red to yellow phase of coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

The yellow phase means more businesses can reopen their doors and people can leave their home for any reason. But the change to yellow could bring increased accountability and transparency in two ways:

Gov. Tom Wolf plans to hold his first news conference with reporters in the same room on Friday.

And, separately, the state’s independent Office of Open Records says agencies based in yellow counties should process Right-to-Know requests as they normally would. The Wolf administration stopped processing the requests more than two months ago when the first coronavirus restrictions went into effect.

News conferences

Wolf’s last news conference in the same room as reporters took place on March 14.

Instead, he’s answered questions remotely– either via video or telephone calls — to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. While the change allowed reporters from across the state to ask the governor questions, reporters haven’t had a chance to ask immediate follow-up questions.

“The hope is that our first press conference, live with reporters in the room, will be on Friday,” Wolf said during a Tuesday news conference.