Gov. Tom Wolf gets his first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Gov. Tom Wolf received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a community health center in York Monday morning. He joins more than four million Pennsylvanians who have gotten a first dose since the state began vaccinating people against the coronavirus in December.

Wolf said he made the appointment last Tuesday, the day the commonwealth opened vaccine eligibility to all adults. For months, health workers had only been allowed to vaccinate people over the age of 65, those with certain underlying health conditions, and essential workers most at-risk of catching the disease.

“I wanted to wait in line,” Wolf said after his 15-minute observation period was up. “I made my appointment and this was the appointment.” When asked how he was feeling in the first minutes after his vaccine, Wolf responded, “Great.”

All states were to have opened vaccine appointments to all adults this week, if they hadn’t already. So far, children under 16 are not eligible for a shot in Pennsylvania. Earlier this month, the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters there could be enough child safety data from clinical trials by the end of the year. That means kids may be able to get shots by then, if the vaccination doses are considered safe for them.