Coronavirus update: Mandatory testing unlikely in Philly’s future

Mandatory testing? Health Commissioner Farley says it’s a no-go

Congressman Dwight Evans called for mandatory COVID-19 testing on WHYY’s Radio Times Monday. But Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley disagrees; although the city expanded its testing criteria yesterday, he’s still not recommending testing of asymptomatic individuals.

“First, we don’t have enough swabs to be able to test everyone in the city,” Farley said Tuesday. “Second of all, that information isn’t necessarily useful, and it can actually backfire.” Someone exposed to COVID-19 might test negative while incubating the virus, he said, and become infectious only after a few days. Testing might not account for that kind of viral spread. “Certainly for people who are sick, we want to be able to identify that, so we can notify contacts and cut off chains of transmission,” he added. “But testing asymptomatic people, I’m not sure if we’ll ever be there.”

On Monday, the city had an error in total case count: the reported number was 41, but in fact it was 35. Also on Monday, there were no new deaths reported; on Tuesday, there were 17.

Commissioner Farley said the difference in numbers could be attributed in part to the fact that there was less testing done over the weekend. “You’re going to see days where the numbers are quite high and days where the numbers are quite low,” he said. “That doesn’t necessarily reflect the number of deaths over the past 24 hours.”

Pennsylvania’s death toll hits grim milestone

Pennsylvania’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic has now surpassed 3,000 residents.

The grim milestone includes an increase of 554 deaths over the last two weeks, said Health Secretary Rachel Levine during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

“The significant increase noted today is over two weeks and is a reconciliation of our data among a number of sources, including working with the Philadelphia Health Department,” said Levine.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state’s official death toll has routinely lagged behind reality. The discrepancy is partly due to delays in reconciling state data with deaths recorded by the Philadelphia Health Department, as well as a controversial decision by state health officials to exclude some probable COVID0-19 deaths from their count.

A total of 53,804 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.