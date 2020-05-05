Coronavirus update: Menendez says mayors and governors need $500B
New Jersey reported 2,494 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 130,593.
Another 334 people died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now lost 8,244 residents to the pandemic.
Sen. Menendez pushes $500 billion aid proposal
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez said Tuesday that he is in discussions with three Republican senators to garner their support for a $500 billion federal coronavirus aid package.
Menendez and Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana last month announced the proposal, which would provide financial assistance to state and local governments reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Jersey Democrat said the amount of $500 billion was recommended by the National Governors Association, but that he would support a higher figure.
“I certainly would welcome more money,” Menendez said, “but I also know that we can only achieve anything if we have bipartisan support here.”
Menendez did not name the three other Republicans he was talking to, whose support he may need to reach the 60-vote threshold for approval in the Senate.