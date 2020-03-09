Pennsylvania says it has 7th patient test positive for coronavirus

The number of local confirmed cases of the coronavirus has ticked up slightly, as the number of cancellations and disruptions to daily life continues to grow. Patients who test positive locally are referred to as “presumptive” until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the test results.

Number of presumptive cases in Pennsylvania: 7

Number of presumptive cases in New Jersey: 6

Number of presumptive cases in Delaware: 0

The newest case, a person from Montgomery County who had a “known international exposure,” is in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Five of the Pennsylvania cases are residents of Montgomery County, and one is from Delaware County. In New Jersey, all but one of the presumptive cases are in North Jersey. So far the lone South Jersey resident testing positive is from Cherry Hill, Camden County. Officials for both states said most of those affected are isolating themselves at home.

In order to increase the local capacity to identify new cases, the Pennsylvania Bureau of Laboratories, located in Exton, has bought new testing equipment to more efficiently prepare samples. With their new equipment the lab will be able to quickly prepare samples of DNA and RNA, a key first step in running the COVID-19 test.

Although not officially up and running yet, the new equipment is expected to come online soon. “We are continuing to finalize our testing process to use the new piece of equipment to increase our capacity to up to 150 kits a day,” said Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

On a call with reporters Monday afternoon, federal health officials sought to strike a measured tone.

“Many people in the United States will at some time, either this year or next, be exposed to this virus,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases with the Centers for Disease Control. But, the risk of exposure is different from the risk of serious illness, and even death. While COVID-19 is “highly contagious,” Messonnier said U.S. health officials do not expect most people who get it to become seriously ill. The elderly and those with existing health issues should be prepared to hunker down for an extended period of time in their homes, as the risk of illness increases for those over 60, and is most acute for those over 80.

New disruptions and cancellations

In an attempt to head off the spread of the coronavirus on campus, Princeton University is gearing up to move all of its classes online.

Following the March 14-22rd spring break, all lectures and seminars will be offered virtually, and the school plans to limit gatherings on campus and international travel. Administrators urged students not to return to campus following the break.

“Our medical advisers tell us that we should proceed on the assumption that the virus will spread more broadly and eventually reach our campus,” wrote President Chris Eisgruber in a message to the university community explaining the decision.

“They also tell us that the best time to put in place policies to slow the spread of the virus is now, before we begin to see cases on our campus, rather than later,” he said.

Princeton enrolls more than 8,200 students, including 643 international undergraduates. The university says it will release more details about the changes this afternoon.

Some events planned for the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia have also been canceled. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) convention called off their 2020 meeting scheduled for March 13-16. In a statement shared via Twitter, the AAAAI announced that they made the decision after “continuous monitoring of the evolving situation.”

In one instance, the threat of infection has been assessed and dismissed. The five schools that the Central Bucks School District closed as a preventative measure last week reopened on Monday, after schools were cleaned and students and staff tested. School officials cancelled school “out of an abundance of caution” after someone later confirmed to have the coronavirus attended a social gathering with students and staff in the area. Testing of people who came into contact with the confirmed case came back negative. Going forward, Central Bucks School District Superintendent John Kopicki said they will follow a more stringent cleaning protocol.